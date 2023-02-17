Advanced search
Communications Services Down on Retreat from Risk -- Communications Services Roundup

02/17/2023 | 05:13pm EST
Communications services companies ticked down as traders grew wary of high-risk sectors.

AMC Networks' adjusted profit jumped in the recent quarter after the company cut costs in a campaign set to be continued by incoming Chief Executive Kristin Dolan.

Vince McMahon wants as much as $9 billion for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., the media company he ran for decades and returned to this year in order to sell it, Bloomberg reported.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms gave thousands of employees subpar ratings in a recently concluded round of performance reviews, which could indicate another round of layoffs on the way.

Roku added to gains of more than 25% for the week after analysts at brokerage Bank of America Global Research said the streaming set-top box maker was well positioned to benefit from a likely increase in advertising expenditure.

"The tech stocks and [companies like] Roku have done well by announcing cost cutting measures including layoffs...that's what the market wants to hear," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1712ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC NETWORKS INC. 32.34% 27.13 Delayed Quote.30.82%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.20% 35.35 Delayed Quote.6.52%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 0.26% 172.88 Delayed Quote.43.29%
ROKU, INC. 1.40% 71.56 Delayed Quote.73.39%
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC. 0.93% 87.98 Delayed Quote.27.57%
