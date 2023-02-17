Communications Services Down on Retreat from Risk -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies ticked down as traders grew wary of high-risk sectors.

AMC Networks' adjusted profit jumped in the recent quarter after the company cut costs in a campaign set to be continued by incoming Chief Executive Kristin Dolan.

Vince McMahon wants as much as $9 billion for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., the media company he ran for decades and returned to this year in order to sell it, Bloomberg reported.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms gave thousands of employees subpar ratings in a recently concluded round of performance reviews, which could indicate another round of layoffs on the way.

Roku added to gains of more than 25% for the week after analysts at brokerage Bank of America Global Research said the streaming set-top box maker was well positioned to benefit from a likely increase in advertising expenditure.

"The tech stocks and [companies like] Roku have done well by announcing cost cutting measures including layoffs...that's what the market wants to hear," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

