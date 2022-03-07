Communications Services Down on Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies tumbled as traders retreated from risky sectors, bracing for a hit to global economic activity from spiralling inflation.

Limelight Networks agreed to buy Yahoo's Edgecast unit in an all-stock deal that values the provider of edge security, content delivery and video services at about $300 million.

Shares of Facebook parent Meta fell by more than 6%. America250 Foundation, a nonprofit planning the government's observance of the American Revolution's 250th anniversary, has signed a deal with Meta Platforms giving Facebook's parent an inside role in producing and promoting the Semiquincentennial commemoration, despite objections from some staff members, The Wall Street Journal reported.

