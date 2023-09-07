Communications services companies ticked down as traders retreated from risky sectors in light of elevated Treasury yields and tech tensions between the U.S. and China.

French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault's family investment company has agreed to buy a majority stake in Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency from private-equity firm TPG, the companies said Thursday.

Charter Communications Chief Executive Chris Winfrey warned of a growing possibility the cable firm's ongoing carriage dispute with Walt Disney could result in the permanent removal of ESPN and other Disney channels from the company's menu.

Cinema chain AMC Entertainment continued its retreat as the sheen of "meme" stock status wore off.

The Senate confirmed Democrat Anna Gomez to serve on the Federal Communications Commission, giving the Democrats a 3-2 majority at the agency, their first since the last days of the Obama administration.

BlackBerry shares fell after the security software maker posted preliminary fiscal second-quarter revenue shy of Wall Street targets.

