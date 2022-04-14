Log in
Latest News
Communications Services Down on Rotation Out of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup

04/14/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
Communications services companies fell as traders rotated out of growth sectors, wary of rising Treasury yields.

Swedish telecom-services giant Ericsson said first-quarter earnings lagged expectations because of a delayed contract, expired licensing deals, and the previously announced 900 million kronor provision after suspending its Russian business.

French advertising giant Publicis Groupe posted stronger-than-forecast first-quarter organic revenue growth.

Shares of AT&T rose ahead of the carrier's earnings report next week.

Italian carrier Telecom Italia said an investor consortium led by Ardian agreed to buy an additional 41% stake in holding company Daphne 3, which Telecom Italia jointly owns with the consortium. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-22 1748ET

