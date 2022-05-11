Communications Services Down on Rotation Out of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell sharply as traders continued to retreat from richly valued growth sectors.

Walt Disney shares fell slightly ahead of its quarterly earnings report as investors waited to hear whether the entertainment conglomerate will suffer the same fate as its streaming rival Netflix, which recently posted a decline in subscribers.

Disney shares rose after logging subscriber growth ahead of Wall Street targets. Netflix shares fell by more than 6% and are now down by more than 70% for the year to date.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reached a deal to buy the DVD rental kiosk operator Redbox Entertainment, combining two established entertainment companies seeking to compete in the streaming era.

