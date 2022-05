Communications services companies plunged as traders rotated out of growth sectors in the latest flight from risk.

Shares of social-media concern Twitter fell sharply amid growing doubts that Elon Musk will close his deal to buy the company at the agreed price.

Shares of Netflix and other major streaming services fell sharply.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 1736ET