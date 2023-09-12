Communications services companies fell as traders rotated out of high-risk sectors.

Shares of Walt Disney added to the recent gains associated with its resolution of a carriage-fees dispute with Charter Communications.

A new publicly traded company formed by the combination of WWE and UFC is entering the ring in hopes of capitalizing on the migration of sports and live entertainment from traditional television to streaming.

