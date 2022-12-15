Communications Services Down on Streaming Fears -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as fears about the growth prospects of streaming services resurfaced.

Shares of Netflix fell sharply after online publication Digiday reported that its newly launched ad-supported $6.99-a-month service has seen scant adoption, missing guarantees of viewership provided to advertisers.

Among other streaming service owners, Paramount Global shares fell by more than 8%.

Walt Disney, whose "Avatar: The Way of Water" is set for a blockbuster opening weekend, fell by more than 3%.

