Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Communications Services Down on Streaming Fears -- Communications Services Roundup

12/15/2022 | 05:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies fell as fears about the growth prospects of streaming services resurfaced.

Shares of Netflix fell sharply after online publication Digiday reported that its newly launched ad-supported $6.99-a-month service has seen scant adoption, missing guarantees of viewership provided to advertisers.

Among other streaming service owners, Paramount Global shares fell by more than 8%.

Walt Disney, whose "Avatar: The Way of Water" is set for a blockbuster opening weekend, fell by more than 3%.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1714ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETFLIX, INC. -8.63% 290.41 Delayed Quote.-47.24%
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL -8.78% 17.66 Delayed Quote.-34.82%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -3.89% 90.49 Delayed Quote.-38.86%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pNorway sovereign wealth fund excludes firms it says may contribute to rights' violations
RE
05:52pMacron wants European response to U.S. IRA to amount to 2% of GDP
RE
05:49pAurizon to sell ECR unit for $285 million to ease competition concerns
RE
05:40pSerbia to request permission to deploy its troops in Kosovo
RE
05:38pLIVESTOCK-Hog, cattle futures fall on poor demand outlook
RE
05:35pDollar Gains 1.70% to 137.77 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 1.98% to $1.2179 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.50% to $1.0629 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.14% to 97.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Lost 4.83% to $0.085 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. retail sales fall more than expected in November; weekly jobless c..
2Futures slide on worries over hawkish Fed
3Analysis-Investors bet Fed will blink if recession hits despite 'higher..
4Analyst recommendations: Aviva, Blackrock, Marriott, Nvidia...
5Nikola to sell up to 75 hydrogen-powered trucks to Plug Power

HOT NEWS