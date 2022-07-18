Communications Services Down on Streaming Growth Fears -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the growth prospects for streaming companies.

Hulu has emerged as Walt Disney's fastest-growing U.S. streaming service, as the company focuses on more adult-focused entertainment in a bid to expand its reach to a wider variety of viewers.

Disney's investments could be mistimed because of the risk of a "streaming recession" in the second half of 2022, said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. The risk of subscriber churn is rising as consumers brace for a rough economic patch by cutting back on spending, the Morgan Stanley analysts warned.

