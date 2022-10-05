Advanced search
Communications Services Down on Uncertainty About Dividends -- Communications Services Roundup

10/05/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
Communications services companies fell amid fears about the outlook for dividend payments.

Lumen Technologies, the broadband and phone-service provider formerly known as CenturyLink, tumbled after analysts at brokerage Wells Fargo warned of risks to the company's dividend.

Shares of rivals fell in sympathy. SpaceX told regulators it would start blasting satellites to orbit for its so-called Gen2 fleet at least once a week next year.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1715ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -9.45% 7.28 Delayed Quote.-35.94%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -0.53% 43.31 Delayed Quote.-9.25%

