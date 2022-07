Communications services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, amid concerns about streaming competition.

Roku shares tumbled after the maker of streaming set-top boxes posted second-quarter earnings shy of Wall Street estimates.

The judge overseeing Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk over their stalled $44 billion merger set the week of Oct. 17 for a trial in Delaware Chancery Court.

