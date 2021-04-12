Communications Services Fall As Investors Hedge On Growth View -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies declined as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

A monthslong legal fight by Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to obtain documents from HSBC Holdings as part of her battle against extradition to the U.S. resulted in a settlement in a Hong Kong courtroom.

Tinder has named a new chief marketing officer as the dating-app giant seeks to recruit new users, especially those under 25 years old, and as the loosening of pandemic-related lockdowns seems likely to boost in-person dating.

