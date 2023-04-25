Communications services companies moved lower as earnings continued to roll in.

Verizon posted subscriber declines on a key metric for its latest quarter, further signaling that growth for the wireless industry on the whole may be slowing.

Spotify reported its strongest first-quarter user growth ever, but a soft ad business led to lower-than-expected revenue growth.

The world's most far-reaching digital-content law will oblige 19 social-media, search and e-commerce services to comply with strict new rules by late August.

Companies including Apple, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms and Alphabet's Google had one or more of their services listed Tuesday as "very large" online platforms or search engines by the European Union's executive arm.

The designations, which also include Bytedance's TikTok and Twitter, mean the clock starts on a four-month countdown to get into compliance with a slew of rules in the new law, called the Digital Services Act.

