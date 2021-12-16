Communications Services Flat Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were flat amid deal activity.

Bruce Springsteen sold his music rights to Sony Music Entertainment for around $500 million in a deal representing the largest transaction ever for the life's work of an individual artist, according to people familiar with the matter.

An investment vehicle controlled by descendants of the Daily Mail's founder, the Rothermere family, said it had secured enough support from Daily Mail & General Trust shareholders to take the newspaper and online publisher private after almost 90 years on the stock market.

Intelsat reached a settlement with a group of convertible noteholders who had previously refused to support the company's chapter 11 plan of reorganization.

Meta Platforms said it removed about 1,500 accounts from Facebook and Instagram that it linked to groups it called "cyber mercenaries" that hack and spy for profit.

