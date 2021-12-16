Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Flat Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup

12/16/2021 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies were flat amid deal activity.

Bruce Springsteen sold his music rights to Sony Music Entertainment for around $500 million in a deal representing the largest transaction ever for the life's work of an individual artist, according to people familiar with the matter.

An investment vehicle controlled by descendants of the Daily Mail's founder, the Rothermere family, said it had secured enough support from Daily Mail & General Trust shareholders to take the newspaper and online publisher private after almost 90 years on the stock market.

Intelsat reached a settlement with a group of convertible noteholders who had previously refused to support the company's chapter 11 plan of reorganization.

Meta Platforms said it removed about 1,500 accounts from Facebook and Instagram that it linked to groups it called "cyber mercenaries" that hack and spy for profit. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-21 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.98% 334.9 Delayed Quote.25.08%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 0.29% 14040 End-of-day quote.36.51%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pTech takes a beating as central banks pull back
RE
05:56pU.S. Senate backs Biden nominee Burns to be ambassador to China
RE
05:55pCDC panel recommends Moderna, Pfizer vaccines over J&J's
RE
05:54pDutch town approves licence for Meta data centre, biggest in Netherlands
RE
05:50pCruise CEO Ammann leaving GM's self-driving car unit
RE
05:48pPfizer files for full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents
RE
05:48pU.S. House Jan. 6 probe subpoenas Trump adviser who reportedly prepared PowerPoint
RE
05:48pNo evidence $10 bln U.S. tax credit for cutting coal pollution worked -GAO
RE
05:47pWall Street firms retreat from office, holiday parties as virus spreads
RE
05:43pUtilities Up On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares mixed after flurry of cenbank statements
2Analysis: The three data reports that persuaded Powell to speed up Fed'..
3China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on Completing the Redemption of O..
4EDF shares plunge after faults found at French nuclear power reactor
5HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating

HOT NEWS