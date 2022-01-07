Log in
Communications Services Flat Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup

01/07/2022 | 05:30pm EST
Communications services companies were flat amid deal activity.

Shares of Discovery Communications surged after analysts at brokerage Bank of America boosted their rating on the network's shares, saying its plan to merge with WarnerMedia could turn out to be lucrative for Discovery investors.

New York Times Co. agreed to buy sports-media company the Athletic for $550 million, as the newspaper publisher seeks to draw in young readers. The Athletic has roughly 1.2 million subscribers paying $7.99 a month for sports content, including coverage of teams in all the major sports.

Buzzfeed appointed Complex Networks Chief Executive Christian Baesler as its new chief operating officer, with oversight of all revenue functions.

In the latest of a series of royalty deals, investment firm KKR and joint-venture partner BMG have acquired the songwriting catalog of 47-year-old R&B crooner John Legend for an undisclosed sum. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 2.18% 49.18 Delayed Quote.8.18%
KKR & CO. INC. -1.54% 69.5 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -10.69% 42.71 Delayed Quote.-5.42%
HOT NEWS