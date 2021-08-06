Log in
Communications Services Flat Amid Mixed Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

08/06/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
Communications services companies were flat amid mixed earnings.

China's Huawei Technologies reported a 38% fall in quarterly revenue, as the damage U.S. sanctions have done to its sales of smartphones and telecommunications equipment worsened.

News Corp, publisher of this newswire and a range of books and periodicals, reported a 30% increase in revenue for the June quarter, fueled by gains in its digital real-estate and HarperCollins publishing and Dow Jones units. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 1723ET

