Communications Services Flat Amid Mixed Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were flat amid mixed earnings.

China's Huawei Technologies reported a 38% fall in quarterly revenue, as the damage U.S. sanctions have done to its sales of smartphones and telecommunications equipment worsened.

News Corp, publisher of this newswire and a range of books and periodicals, reported a 30% increase in revenue for the June quarter, fueled by gains in its digital real-estate and HarperCollins publishing and Dow Jones units.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

