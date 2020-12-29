Communications Services Flat As Dealmaking In Sector Continues -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were more or less flat amid deal making in the sector.

Political publication Politico agreed to buy E&E News, a high-price subscription trade publication focused on the energy industry and environmental news, as reported earlier.

A slate of visual-effects movies scheduled for 2021 could drive traffic to Imax's surround-vision cinemas, according to analysts at brokerage B.Riley.

