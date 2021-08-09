Communications Services Flat As Dish Earnings Come In Mixed -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

Dish Networks rose slightly after the satellite-television concern saw a smaller-than-anticipated drop in paid-television subscribers in the latest quarter, helped by demand for streaming services such as Sling TV, which returned to subscriber growth for the first time since 2020.

Movie-theater chains are still seeing earnings far below prepandemic peaks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

