Communications Services Flat As Investors Hedge On Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were more or less flat as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for earnings in the sector.

Anonymous Content and Permanent Content, a film and TV company founded by singer Shawn Mendes, struck a production deal for Aku, a character created by artist Micah Johnson in February as a non-fungible token, a craze at the intersection of cryptocurrencies and digital art.

Apple Music told artists it pays a penny per stream, according to a letter viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

