Communications Services Flat As Investors Hedge On Growth View -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were flat as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

National CineMedia shares rose amid hopes for a second round of fiscal stimulus and as the cinema-advertising concern said it's hired an executive to lead its business targeting "cord-cutting audience beyond the big screen."

Sony agreed to buy streaming-video service Crunchyroll from AT&T for $1.18 billion, adding to the Japanese company's extensive library of animated movies and TV shows.

