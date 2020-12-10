Log in
Communications Services Flat As Investors Hedge On Growth View -- Communications Services Roundup

12/10/2020 | 05:44pm EST
Communications services companies were flat as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

National CineMedia shares rose amid hopes for a second round of fiscal stimulus and as the cinema-advertising concern said it's hired an executive to lead its business targeting "cord-cutting audience beyond the big screen."

Sony agreed to buy streaming-video service Crunchyroll from AT&T for $1.18 billion, adding to the Japanese company's extensive library of animated movies and TV shows. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-20 1743ET

