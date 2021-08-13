Communications Services Flat As Traders Hedge Bets On Growth View -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

Videoconferencing concern Zoom Video Technologies gave back some of its recent gains but remains high above levels earlier in the summer, as the spread of the Delta variant delays return-to-work plans for many corporations.

Singapore carrier Singtel's postpaid average-revenue-per-unit are likely to be supported by a gradual lifting of travel restrictions and a higher take-up of 5G services in Singapore, according to analysts at brokerage Maybank.

U.K. based telecom concern Zegona Communications plans to return 329.3 million pounds ($454.7 million) to shareholders via a tender offer, after the sale of Basque carrier Euskaltel.

