Communications Services Flat As Traders Hedge On Growth Views -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit that seeks to block Penguin Random House's proposed $2.18 billion acquisition of rival publisher Simon & Schuster.

Carole and Howard Baskin of Big Cat Rescue, the exotic-animal sanctuary featured in "Tiger King," are suing both Netflix and Royal Goode Productions for showing footage of the couple in the sequel, which is set to air Nov. 17.

