Communications Services Flat As Traders Hedge On Growth Views -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were more or less flat, as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth as the pandemic era fades.

Shares of Netflix ticked up, but remain down by roughly 32% for the year to date.

Pro-China accounts have been flooding Twitter with messages that include the hashtag #GenocideGames, in what researchers say is an effort to dilute the hashtag's power to galvanize criticism of the Winter Olympics host nation, The Wall Street Journal reported.

02-08-22 1720ET