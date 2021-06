Communications services companies were more or less flat, as traders rotated into sectors with more to gain from reopening of economies worldwide.

AT&T expanded its board of directors to 13 seats, electing Luis Ubiñas, a former McKinsey executive and Ford Foundation president.

