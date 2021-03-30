Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Flat As ViacomCBS Recoups Some Losses -- Communications Services Roundup

03/30/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies were more or less flat as some of the stocks hardest hit in the fallout from the Archegos Capital collapse rebounded.

ViacomCBS shares rose, recouping a smidgen of recent dramatic losses associated with the apparent collapse of multibillion dollar family-office hedge fund Archegos Capital.

The volume of shares traded indicated that the volatility swirling around the company's shares was not yet over, said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

More than 149 million shares of ViacomCBS changed hands Tuesday, dwarfing the 65-day average volume of 25 million shares.

Shares of another stock affected, Discovery Communications, also rose on high volume.

Former Warner Music Chief Executive Edgar Bronfman Jr. is the latest big name to join the blank-check craze, filing paperwork to raise $300 million for media, tech or entertainment investment via a special-purpose acquisition company he's launching with media investor Daniel Leff.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-21 1730ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41pAlaska Air to purchase additional 23 737-9 MAX from Boeing
RE
05:40pUK calls for end to 'pernicious' trade practices, in apparent swipe at China before G7 talks
RE
05:35pSaudi Arabia to give Yemeni government $422 mln worth of fuel
RE
05:33pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:31pCommunications Services Flat As ViacomCBS Recoups Some Losses -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:29pTech Drops As Stocks Affected By Archegos Unwinding Recoup Some Losses - Tech Roundup
DJ
05:21pWall Street dips, with technology the biggest drag
RE
05:21pBlackBerry misses quarterly revenue estimates as software demand slumps
RE
05:17pFinancials Up As Archegos Worries Subside, Treasury Yields Rise - Financials Roundup
DJ
05:14pConsumer Cos Climb After Home-Price Report - Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout
2BMW has got its timing right for beefing up electric cars
3Archegos losses tallied up, industry regulatory scrutiny grows
4Aviation startup Lilium to float in US via $3.3 billion SPAC deal
5Wall Street dips, with technology the biggest drag

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ