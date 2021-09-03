Communications Services Flat On Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were flat as traders rotated into growth sectors.

Jana Partners is putting pressure on Vonage Holdings, telling the cloud-based telecom company that it should consider a full or partial sale.

Websites and apps have to comply with a new set of guidelines on privacy warnings for children, a part of the U.K.'s effort to create a safer and better online environment for users under 18 years of age.

