Communications Services Flat On Rotation Out Of Growth Sectors -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were flat as traders rotated out of growth sectors into more cyclical areas.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings rose by more than 20%, adding to its stratospheric ascent, after the movie-theater chain said it raised $230.5 million by selling 8.5 million shares to New York hedge fund Mudrick Capital Management at a premium. AMC is seeking to capitalize on the recent weakness in the cinema business by strengthening its own operations.

The combination of AT&T's WarnerMedia unit with Discovery, due to be completed next year, will be called Warner Bros. Discovery.

China's Huawei Technologies is set to launch an internally developed operating system for mobile phones, the company's latest bid to break free of U.S. suppliers and an attempt to challenge Google system Android's dominance in smartphone software.

06-01-21 1735ET