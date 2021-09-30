Log in
News: Latest News
Communications Services Flat On Rotation Out Of Growth Sectors - Communications Services Roundup

09/30/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
Communications services companies were more or less flat as traders rotated out of growth sectors.

The Federal Communications Commission proposed new regulations for phone companies that transmit calls from overseas onto the U.S. telephone network, part of a long-running effort to stem billions of illegal and annoying robocalls inundating Americans.

Meanwhile, analysts said the legislative fights on Capitol Hill are setting back the Biden administration's efforts to install new regulators at the FCC, the Federal Trade Commission and elsewhere.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-21 1738ET

