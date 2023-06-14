Communications services companies were flat as traders rotated into the leaders of the nascent bull market.

Vodafone Group agreed to merge its U.K. operations with CK Hutchison Holdings' Three as first flagged late last year, valuing the new business at a net present value of more than 7 billion pounds ($8.83 billion).

Europe's top antitrust regulator said it might seek the breakup of Google's ad-tech business as it charged the tech giant with abusing its dominance of the online advertising technology industry.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-23 1743ET