Communications services companies were flat amid deal intrigue.

Paramount Global is exploring a sale of a majority stake of BET Media Group, which includes the cable channels BET and VH1, with actor and producer Tyler Perry among those interested in bidding, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Satellite-radio and streaming concern Sirius XM Holdings is cutting staff by 8%, or 475 people, as it continues to cut costs and focus on profitability.

Verizon Communications is raising prices on some older cellphone plans, adding $2 per phone monthly fees for customers who don't switch to new offerings.

Elon Musk said the latest Twitter disruption Monday demonstrated the need for the social-media company to completely rewrite some of the software underpinning the platform.

