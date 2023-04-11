Communications services companies were more or less flat as risk appetite wavered ahead of inflation data.

Shares of National CineMedia surged after cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings disclosed that it had acquired a large stake in the cinema advertising provider.

Google video service YouTube said the full season of the Sunday Ticket National Football League package it acquired will retail for $349 for people who subscribe to YouTube TV's base video-service package, or $449 for nonsubscribers.

That's substantially higher than the rates charged by the former Sunday Ticket carrier, DirecTV.

04-11-23 1715ET