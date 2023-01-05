Communications Services Flat as Streaming Rally Slows -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were more or less flat as a recovery rally in streaming company stocks ran out of steam.

BlackBerry shares rallied after the software maker unveiled a slew of automotive-focused partnerships at the the Consumer Electronics Show tech event in Las Vegas this week.

Chip maker Qualcomm and satellite company Iridium Communications have designed technology that will enable smartphone users to send and receive messages via satellite when out of cell-service coverage.

