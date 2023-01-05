Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Communications Services Flat as Streaming Rally Slows -- Communications Services Roundup

01/05/2023 | 05:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies were more or less flat as a recovery rally in streaming company stocks ran out of steam.

BlackBerry shares rallied after the software maker unveiled a slew of automotive-focused partnerships at the the Consumer Electronics Show tech event in Las Vegas this week.

Chip maker Qualcomm and satellite company Iridium Communications have designed technology that will enable smartphone users to send and receive messages via satellite when out of cell-service coverage.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1714ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKBERRY LIMITED -2.65% 4.77 Delayed Quote.11.11%
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC. 0.02% 53.18 Delayed Quote.3.44%
QUALCOMM, INC. -1.91% 109.4 Delayed Quote.1.45%
Latest news "Economy"
05:47pU.S. authorities probe FTX engineer Singh -Bloomberg News
RE
05:41pWho is Alex Mashinsky, the man behind the alleged Celsius crypto fraud?
RE
05:40pMexico nominates Omar Mejia Castelazo for central bank board
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.69% to 97.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Lost 0.78% to $1.0523 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 1.19% to $1.1911 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.58% to 133.40 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDogecoin Gained 0.62% to $0.072 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEthereum Lost 0.07% to $1251.32 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBitcoin Gained 0.15% to $16845.63 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Minutes come, minutes go
2Morning Bid: Rate cut talk, already!
3Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers - WSJ
4NOVO NORDISK : Sell rating from Jefferies
5Nokia appoints Rolf Werner as its Head of Europe

HOT NEWS