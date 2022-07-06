Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All News

Communications Services Flat on Growth Doubt -- Communications Services Roundup

07/06/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
Communications services companies were flat as traders hedged their bets on the sector's growth prospects.

Veteran entertainment executive Peter Chernin said he has lined up $800 million in equity and debt financing for the North Road Co., a newly created company that combines his media assets with two businesses he recently acquired, including the U.S. assets of Red Arrow Studios, which makes shows for Netflix and other streaming services.

Macmillan, one of the largest book publishers in the U.S., said it is again able to process book orders following a cyberattack that it disclosed last week. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-22 1728ET

