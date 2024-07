Communications services companies were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth.

Finnish telecom-equipment giant Nokia cut its full-year sales expectations as the market remains uncertain, with telecom operators continuing to hold back on investing in new network equipment.

Netflix shares slipped ahead of the streaming giant's earnings report after the bell.

