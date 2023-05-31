Communications services companies were flat, as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon.com's Ring, the maker of a popular doorbell-cum-security camera, alleging it gave unfettered access to customers' personal footage to its employees, compromising privacy.

Twitter is valued at one-third of what Elon Musk paid for it in October, according to asset manager Fidelity, which again marked down the value of its equity stake in the social-media company to a level consistent with a $15 billion valuation.

Facebook owner Meta Platforms asked a federal court to block the FTC's attempt to impose new sanctions on the company for alleged privacy violations.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-23 1744ET