Communications services companies were flat after a muted reception for a major deal.

Shares of both World Wrestling Entertainment and Endeavor Group fell after the wrestling-media and talent-agency operators agreed to form a new parent company that would bring professional wrestling with the mixed martial arts league Ultimate Fighting Championship under the same roof.

Walt Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger called Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida's actions against Disney over the past year "antibusiness" in his first in-depth comments about the recent political clash.

The U.S. Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against videogame maker Activision Blizzard, alleging that the company imposed rules that limited competition for players in two of its franchises' professional esports leagues.

