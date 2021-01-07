Communications Services Higher Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rallied amid deal activity.

Ratings firm Comscore neared a deal with Charter Communications, Qurate Retail and investment firm Cerberus Capital Management aimed at bolstering the finances of the troubled media-measurement company and potentially strengthening its commercial relationships, WSJ reported.

Shares of Twitter fell as the messaging service said it would allow President Trump to resume tweeting after suspending his account for 12 hours because of incendiary messages.

Twitter rival Facebook went a step further, suspending Mr. Trump's account for the balance of his term, or at least two weeks.

