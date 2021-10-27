Log in
Communications Services Higher On Growth Outlook -- Communications Services Roundup

10/27/2021 | 05:17pm EDT
Communications services companies ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth.

Canadian billionaire Ted Rogers' heirs are feuding over control of Rogers Communications, a split that has exposed family grievances, confused employees and investors, and complicated a pending $16 billion takeover.

Shares of Spotify Technology rose after the Swedish streaming concern posted a sharp increase in third-quarter advertising revenue.

The Federal Communications Commission revoked the license that allows China's largest carrier, China Telecom, to do business in the U.S., citing national security concerns, dealing the latest in a series of blows against major Chinese businesses in the country.

Actor Alec Baldwin fired a live round during a rehearsal of the film "Rust," which killed the movie's cinematographer and wounded the director, the Santa Fe County Sheriff said Wednesday.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-21 1716ET

