Communications Services Jumps as Consumer Spending Fears Ease -- Communications Services Roundup

11/10/2022 | 05:33pm EST
Communications services companies catapulted higher as signs of moderating inflation eased fears that consumers would be forced to cut back on telecom and media spending.

Walt Disney recouped some of the losses that had dragged shares of the entertainment conglomerate to a 52-week low. Cineplex shares jumped after the Canadian movie-theater chain swung to a third-quarter profit. Cinema-goers have been slow to return to old habits in the wake of the pandemic, but ticket sales are slowly approaching former peaks. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1732ET

