Communications services companies ticked down amid doubts about the impact of consolidation on the sector.

Technology investment firm Silver Lake has reached a deal to buy Endeavor Group, valuing the sports and entertainment agency's equity at $13 billion.

Walt Disney shares rose after reports it has pulled ahead in its proxy battle against Nelson Peltz's activist investment firm Trian Group with more than half of all shares voted, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Two Warner Bros Discovery board members, Steven Miron and Steve Newhouse, resigned after the Justice Department told them it was investigating whether their presence on the board violated antitrust laws.

04-02-24 1758ET