Communications Services Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup

AT&T and Verizon said they agreed to delay their rollout of a new 5G service for two weeks, reversing course after previously declining a request by U.S. transportation officials. AT&T late Monday said the company had voluntarily agreed to an additional two-week delay at the request of U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Verizon also said it had agreed to a two-week delay that would ensure the new service would go live in January.

Bloomberg Media Chief Executive Justin Smith stepped down effective immediately to found a new media company, and tapped New York Times media columnist Ben Smith to lead its future newsroom. "My plan is to launch a premium news business that serves unbiased journalism to a global audience and provides a high-quality platform for the best journalists in the world," Justin Smith said.

Meanwhile, a media company backed by private-equity giant Blackstone is in advanced talks to buy a minority stake in Westbrook, the media company co-founded by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, according to people familiar with the matter.

