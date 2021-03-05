Communications Services Recoup Losses After Volatile Week -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rallied, as investors bought back into a sector that was hard hit during the selloff earlier in the week.

"Buy the dip" sentiment among retail investors has prevented the stock market from incurring deeper losses, according to some strategists.

Reddit named former Snap executive Drew Vollero as its first finance chief, shortly after the social-media company received attention for its role in the recent Wall Street trading frenzy and doubled its valuation in a funding round.

India's government has threatened to jail employees of Facebook, its WhatsApp unit and Twitter as it seeks to quash political protests and gain far-reaching powers over discourse on foreign-owned tech platforms, as reported earlier.

