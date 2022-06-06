Communications Services Rise Amid Deal Drama -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services shares moved higher.

Elon Musk threatened to terminate his deal to buy Twitter in a letter accusing the company of not complying with his request for data on the number of spam and fake accounts on the social-media platform.

Mr. Musk said Twitter has refused to provide the data necessary for him to facilitate his own evaluation of the number of spam and fake accounts.

An Australian court found Alphabet's Google liable for defamatory videos posted on its YouTube platform that targeted a senior politician, a reminder that social-media giants could be held responsible in some jurisdictions for what users put online.

"Top Gun: Maverick" flew high again at the domestic box office this weekend with one of the strongest second-week performances ever, in a sign that the broad, casual audiences of prepandemic times might be returning to theaters.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

