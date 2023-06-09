Communications services companies rose as Netflix's decision to impose password restrictions paid dividends.

The streaming giant amassed more new subscriptions in the U.S. between May 25 and May 28, shortly after Netflix notified users in the U.S. and more than 100 countries and territories of the limits, than in any other four-day period since Antenna began compiling such data in 2019.

Netflix shares gained in the wake of the data, bringing its advance for the year to date to around 42%.

Meta Platforms shares rose after Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said its Meta Quest headset could rise in popularity in the wake of hype around Apple's Pro Vision rival product because it's more affordable.

