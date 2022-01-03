Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Shares Climb Amid Shift to Growth -- Communications Services Roundup

01/03/2022 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications-services companies rose as growth-oriented sectors led gainers.

AT&T and Verizon Communications rebuffed a request from federal transportation officials to voluntarily delay the launch of new 5G wireless services, extending a showdown that could lead to potentially disruptive U.S. flight restrictions as soon as this week. The cellphone carriers on Sunday offered a counterproposal that would further dim the power of their new 5G service for six months to match limits imposed by regulators in France, giving U.S. authorities more time to study more powerful signals' effect on air traffic.

The companies had planned to launch the service Wednesday in as many as 46 of the nation's largest metropolitan areas.

Meanwhile, AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said he wants to refinance some of the company's expensive debt to reduce its interest exposure, push out some debt maturities by several years and loosen covenants. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-22 1726ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:29pUtilities Shares Move Lower -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:27pCommunications Services Shares Climb Amid Shift to Growth -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:24pTechnology Shares Rise as Apple Sets New Record -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:23pS&P 500, Dow hit record highs on 1st trading day of 2022
RE
05:21pFinancial Shares Move Higher Amid Traditional New Year Bump -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:20pConsumer Shares Rise Led by Consumer-Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:15pU.S. expands Trump-era border program to San Diego
RE
05:14pWhite House Is Likely To Nominate Economist Philip Jefferson For A Seat On The Fed Board Of Governors -Bloomberg Reporters
RE
05:14pWhite house is likely to nominate economist philip jefferson for a seat on the fed board of governors -bloomberg reporters
RE
05:14pHealthcare Shares Fall as Covid-19 Remains in Focus -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street downplays worries in wishful start to 2022
2Tesla surmounts supply chain woes with blockbuster Q4 deliveries
3BlueCity Holdings Limited Announces Receipt of a Preliminary Non-Bindin..
4European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs
5Darling Ingredients to Participate in the 2022 Goldman Sachs Global Ene..

HOT NEWS