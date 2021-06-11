Log in
Communications Services Shares Decline -- Communications Services Roundup

06/11/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
Communications services companies slipped.

Google pledged to collaborate with U.K. regulators on the removal of a user-tracking technology from its Chrome browser, one of several commitments it is offering to apply globally to settle an antitrust investigation. The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said that it had secured the package of commitments from the Alphabet company to resolve a probe into whether its plan to end support next year of third-party cookies would hurt competition in the online-advertising industry.

Multiple news outlets won Pulitzer Prizes for their coverage of the killing of George Floyd and work related to the Covid-19 pandemic, Columbia University announced. The New York Times won the 2021 Pulitzer for public service for its coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Star Tribune in Minneapolis won the Pulitzer for breaking news reporting for its coverage of Mr. Floyd's killing. The board also gave a special citation to Darnella Frazier for recording Mr. Floyd's killing last May when she was 17 years old. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-11-21 1722ET

