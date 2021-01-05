Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Shares Edge Higher -- Communications Services Roundup

01/05/2021 | 05:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies edged higher as investors watched Georgia's Senate elections, which will determine which party controls the upper chamber.

The New York Stock Exchange reversed its decision to delist China's three largest telecommunications companies, after consulting with regulatory authorities about a recent U.S. investment ban.

A labor union representing newsroom employees at seven of Tribune Publishing's nine newspapers is demanding the removal from the board of three representatives of a hedge fund that has offered to buy the company and take it private.

In a letter sent to Tribune's chairman, Philip Franklin, the News Guild said that the hedge fund, Alden Global Capital, had violated Securities and Exchange Commission rules by not informing shareholders of its buyout offer within the mandated 10 days after approaching the board.

Veteran journalist Keith Poole will take over the New York Post Group as editor in chief in early March as the news organization seeks to boost its digital presence.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-21 1719ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on January 02, 2021
PU
05:58pMoney Market Operations as on January 01, 2021
PU
05:58pRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on January 03, 2021
PU
05:55pMnuchin tells NYSE chief he disagrees with reversal of Chinese delisting plans -source
RE
05:51pFed's Evans says 3% inflation wouldn't be bad
RE
05:40pWall Street bounces higher on factory data
RE
05:37pEIG sells stake in Brazil-Bolivia pipeline, eyes Petrobras assets
RE
05:34pNyse's earlier decision to withdraw delisting procedures was a result of ambiguity as to whether the securities in question were covered by executive order -source
RE
05:34pNyse will restart delisting plans against 3 chinese telecoms if those companies are confirmed to be part of executive order banning firms linked to chinese military -source
RE
05:30pFed's evans says it is very difficult to imagine out of control inflation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. : McDonald's wants a bite of crispy chicken market with new sandwiches
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : beat 560-plane delivery goal for 2020 - sources
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Alibaba to shut down Xiami music app next month

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ