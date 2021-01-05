Communications Services Shares Edge Higher -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies edged higher as investors watched Georgia's Senate elections, which will determine which party controls the upper chamber.

The New York Stock Exchange reversed its decision to delist China's three largest telecommunications companies, after consulting with regulatory authorities about a recent U.S. investment ban.

A labor union representing newsroom employees at seven of Tribune Publishing's nine newspapers is demanding the removal from the board of three representatives of a hedge fund that has offered to buy the company and take it private.

In a letter sent to Tribune's chairman, Philip Franklin, the News Guild said that the hedge fund, Alden Global Capital, had violated Securities and Exchange Commission rules by not informing shareholders of its buyout offer within the mandated 10 days after approaching the board.

Veteran journalist Keith Poole will take over the New York Post Group as editor in chief in early March as the news organization seeks to boost its digital presence.

