Communications Services Shares Edge Higher -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies edged higher.

Sentiment has been buoyed by the rollout of vaccines and a drop in Covid-19 infection rates in many countries.

Warner Music Group has agreed to buy a minority stake in Saudi billionaire Prince al-Waleed bin Talal's Rotana Music, in a deal that would expand Warner's presence in the Arab world while extending the global reach of Rotana's roster of artists.

Parler, the social network popular with conservatives, has come back online after going dark when some tech companies withdrew their services in the wake of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Amy Pessetto

