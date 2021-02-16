Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Shares Edge Higher -- Communications Services Roundup

02/16/2021 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies edged higher.

Sentiment has been buoyed by the rollout of vaccines and a drop in Covid-19 infection rates in many countries.

Warner Music Group has agreed to buy a minority stake in Saudi billionaire Prince al-Waleed bin Talal's Rotana Music, in a deal that would expand Warner's presence in the Arab world while extending the global reach of Rotana's roster of artists.

Parler, the social network popular with conservatives, has come back online after going dark when some tech companies withdrew their services in the wake of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-21 1732ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:54aU.S. securities regulator sues Morningstar over alleged disclosure, internal controls violations
RE
11:47aENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
PU
11:46aBitcoin Trades Above $50,000 for First Time -- 5th Update
DJ
11:43aContinental Resources sees higher 2021 output as oil recovery heats up
RE
11:41aFed's Daly says don't be fearful about too-high inflation
RE
11:38aWheat climbs to 1-week high with frigid U.S. weather in focus
RE
11:36aUK's FCA in touch with Jersey watchdog over Woodford's future business plans
RE
11:36aU.S. Reverses Guidance That Impeded Funding for Hudson Rail Tunnel
DJ
11:34aUtilities Fall as Treasury Yields Surge -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11:33aCommunications Services Shares Edge Higher -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Big data firm Palantir signals slower annual revenue growth, shares fall
2Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Indian tribunal blocks regulator's order on Future chief, company says
4SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : Malaysia to kick off COVID-19 vaccination drive next week
5U.S. Supreme Court clears way for Ghosn's accused escape plotters extradition

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ