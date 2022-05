Communications services shares were nearly flat, performing better than the broader market.

"Top Gun: Maverick" the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 hit, opened summer movie season by taking in a blockbuster $156 million in the U.S. and Canada over the long Memorial Day weekend, a box-office record for the holiday and a career-best debut for its star, Tom Cruise.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1724ET