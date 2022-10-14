Advanced search
Communications Services Shares Fall -- Communications Services Roundup

10/14/2022 | 05:18pm EDT
The communications services sector moved lower along with the broader market.

Elon Musk is under investigation by federal authorities in connection with his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter, the social-media platform said in a legal filing.

Lawyers for Twitter said they had demanded copies of "substantive correspondence" which Musk had exchanged with the authorities.

Separately, Mr. Musk said the cost of maintaining Starlink terminals in Ukraine is approaching $20 million a month and SpaceX can't fund the service indefinitely. The Starlink terminals, produced by Mr. Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, have played a crucial role in maintaining Ukraine's communications during the war with Russia.

The terminals are deployed on hundreds of Ukrainian military outposts around the front lines, allowing commanders to call in artillery strikes and to coordinate operations in areas where mobile-phone services are disabled or jammed by Russia.

Meanwhile, Chinese censors are crippling access to the country's do-everything app for some users as part of a campaign to kill discussion of a rare protest in Beijing, an escalation in the Communist Party's drive to cleanse the country's internet of even the whiff of dissent.

The crackdown came after two banners condemning Chinese leader Xi Jinping were hung from a busy highway bridge in the Chinese capital early Thursday afternoon-a rare act of defiance in the seat of Communist Party power that captivated the country's social-media users.

Hours after images of the banners began to circulate online, a large number of users reported losing access to WeChat, a super app that has become virtually indispensable for daily life in China.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -7.55% 204.99 Delayed Quote.-37.06%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.21% 61.9 Delayed Quote.-14.86%
